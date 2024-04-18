Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.57. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 129,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.