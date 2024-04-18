Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

