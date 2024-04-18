Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 7,020 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,841,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $4,553,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

