Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

