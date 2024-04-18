Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

