Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

