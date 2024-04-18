Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,177 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

