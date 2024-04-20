Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

