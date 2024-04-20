Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HubSpot Price Performance
HUBS opened at $631.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.93 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average of $552.93.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
