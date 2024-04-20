Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $631.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.93 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.12 and a 200 day moving average of $552.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,236,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

