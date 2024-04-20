Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) Insider Buys A$3,877,966.00 in Stock

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Tomlinson bought 3,877,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,877,966.00 ($2,501,913.55).

Heartland Group Stock Performance

Get Heartland Group alerts:

Heartland Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Heartland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Heartland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Heartland Group Holdings Limited provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, car loans, and reverse mortgage lending and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.