Reviewing Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT)

Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) and SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pono Capital Two and SHL Telemedicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A SHL Telemedicine $57.08 million 1.32 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73% SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pono Capital Two and SHL Telemedicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pono Capital Two and SHL Telemedicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00

SHL Telemedicine has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.59%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices; TeleWeight, a trans-telephonic weight monitoring device for personal use; TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use; TeleBreather, a remote electronic handheld device to test the working of lungs; and TelePulse Oximeter, an electronic handheld diagnostic device to measure the saturation level of oxygen in blood, as well as pulse rate. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using telephonic and internet communication technology. The company serves patients, health insurance companies, hospitals, clinics, physicians, and other health care providers. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

