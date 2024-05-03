Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $948.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

