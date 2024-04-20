Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,576.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

