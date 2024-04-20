Raymond James & Associates Buys 481 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.51% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QWLD stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $120.15.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.