Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NYSE:PINS opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,979.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

