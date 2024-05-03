Citigroup Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $530.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $505.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.67. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

