Raymond James & Associates Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

