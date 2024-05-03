Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 63,730 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,950 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,249,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 202,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 180,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

