1,786 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $30.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

