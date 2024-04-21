Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $277,735.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Athersys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

