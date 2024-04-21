Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.