Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 85,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 29,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 6,315.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 529,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.