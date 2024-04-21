Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 85,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 29,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 310,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,420,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.