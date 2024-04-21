Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $70,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $24.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

