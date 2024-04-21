International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 33,422 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 4,329.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OMF opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.