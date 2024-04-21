International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 117.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

