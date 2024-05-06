Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,024,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $101.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

