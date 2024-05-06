Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,050 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16,781.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

