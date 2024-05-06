Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $248.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.16. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.