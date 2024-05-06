Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

ISCV stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

