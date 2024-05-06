Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $781,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $405,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

