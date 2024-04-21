International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 280,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

