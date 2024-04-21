J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,857,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

