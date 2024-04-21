J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,412,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.