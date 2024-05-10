Village Farms International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,040 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

