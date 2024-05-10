Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE TOY opened at C$29.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.