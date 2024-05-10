Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

