Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

CSM stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $432.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.