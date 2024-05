Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD) Increases Dividend to $1.57 Per Share

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 1.571 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.54.

Macquarie Bank Price Performance

About Macquarie Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.