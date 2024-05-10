VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.02 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CFO stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $453.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.