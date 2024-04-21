J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.