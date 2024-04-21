U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

USB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.