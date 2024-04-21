Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.03 million, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

