Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,718 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,371 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

