Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $415,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,735 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

