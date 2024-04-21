Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,117 IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of IQ 500 International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQIN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 2,117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IQ 500 International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 500 International ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,424,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,669,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the period.

Get IQ 500 International ETF alerts:

IQ 500 International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQIN opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.76. IQ 500 International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $34.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

About IQ 500 International ETF

The IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ 500 International index. The fund tracks an index of developed market ex-US stocks. The index uses fundamental factors for selection and weighting. IQIN was launched on Dec 13, 2018 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 500 International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 500 International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.