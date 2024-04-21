Stephenson & Company Inc. Invests $253,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

