Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,962 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

