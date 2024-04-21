MontVue Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.2% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

