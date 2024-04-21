Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $292.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $243.64 and a one year high of $319.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

