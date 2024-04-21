Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Up 2.6 %

Valhi stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Valhi has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.